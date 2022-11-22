INDECOM probing fatal shooting by soldier at checkpoint

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a man by a soldier at a checkpoint on Laws Street in Kingston on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Terron Hewitt.

From the accounts provided by members of the Jamaica Defence Force, a confrontation occurred between members of the public and a group of soldiers at a Kingston Central checkpoint, according to INDECOM.

It is further reported that during the confrontation, a soldier discharged his weapon at Hewitt, who was then taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

INDECOM says no members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were present or involved in the incident.

And it says no firearm was reported as recovered or in the possession of the deceased at the time of the incident.

The investigative oversight body says its team processed the scene, canvassed witnesses, and conducted initial interviews of the concerned soldiers.

These concerned officers will be required to provide a statement and or attend the office of the commission to be interviewed.

INDECOM is urging all persons who witnessed the incident and those who have any information that can assist the investigation to come forward.

