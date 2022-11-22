Soldiers involved in fatal shooting incident in Central Kingston moved

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has disclosed that the soldiers involved in Monday's fatal shooting in Central Kingston have been removed from the area.

Twenty-four-year-old Terron Hewitt was killed at a checkpoint erected on Laws Street as part of the state of emergency.

In a media release on Tuesday, the JDF said the soldiers are cooperating fully with the probe by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

However, the JDF said, given the ongoing investigations, the details are confidential.

The JDF encourages anyone with information relative to this matter to make a report to INDECOM, it's release said.

"It is to be noted that soldiers who are deployed into States of Public Emergencies or Zones of Special Operations are exposed to human rights training prior to their deployment," it continued.

