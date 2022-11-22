New banknotes arriving in Jamaica in early December

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has disclosed that Jamaica's new banknotes will be in the island by the week of December 5.

In March he had announced that the Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) is to introduce a new $2,000 note, bearing the pictures of late former prime ministers and political rivals Michael Manley and Edward Seaga.

He also announced several changes to existing banknotes.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, Clarke said automated teller machines (ATMs) are being retrofitted and the BoJ will issue the notes as soon as that process is completed.

He also said the public will be sensitised before the notes are issued.

Clarke informed that process is expected to last three to six months.

