Financial controller freed of fraud charges

The Crown today offered no evidence against 54-year-old financial controller Garnett Gordon who had been appearing in court since 2018 on fraud charges involving $15 million.

He was also freed of a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Charges against Gordon were dropped when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, who represented Gordon, said for the last four years he had been making submissions before the court that there was no case against Gordon.

Gordon, who worked with Sanmerna Paper Products on Ashenheim Road, Kingston 11, was charged with defrauding the company.

It was alleged that after Gordon was charged he reported that the company was guilty of tax fraud and was subsequently charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Gordon said that he was happy that the case ended, particularly on his birthday, but cannot forget the humiliation and stress he suffered because of the false accusations. He said he was grateful to his lawyer who fought vigorously for him despite accusations that he was plotting to harm the complainant.

He said the case caused him great financial losses but he is hoping to move forward with his life.

-Barbara Gayle

