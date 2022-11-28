UTech staff back on the job after protesting salary review 

The administrative staff at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) is back on the job after taking strike action this morning to protest a salary review that has been outstanding for more than five years.

President of the University of Technology Administrative Staff Association (UTASA), Jeanette Grayson, said the group met with Chancellor Lloyd Carney who committed to addressing the matter in a week.

“We have a directive from him that he will be speaking with the Minister of Education and to get back to us within a week regarding our concern,” she said. “He is the newly minted chancellor and we are hoping and trusting that whatever happens, we should be able to stand on his word.”

Grayson said the organisation is frustrated with UTech's management insouciant approach to implementing items on the signed 2017-2019 administrative staff review.

She stressed that no administrative review has been conducted at the institution for the past 20 years, and with the compensation reform in the public sector, she believes staff at the institution will be at a disadvantage.

“For example, 20 years ago, I was at this level and I was getting five dollars. When the public sector reform is done, if the government says I'm going to give you 10 per cent on what you are now earning, I will only be getting 10 per cent on that five dollars. Whereas if the review is done, I would perhaps be at a stage where I'm getting $10, so I will be getting 10 per cent of that 10 dollars,” she said.

Adding that the administrative staff has been patient, Grayson said she is hoping to receive a favourable response from the university's chancellor or they will continue with their series of planned actions.

- Sashana Small

