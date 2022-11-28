Headless body of man found in Spanish Town

The headless body of a man was found in Eltham, Spanish Town, St Catherine, this morning.

The body was wrapped in a tarpaulin.

The discovery was made by residents, who alerted the police.

Scene-of-crime investigators combed the scene for evidence and the body was later removed to the morgue.

As at November 24, the St Catherine North police division recorded 130 murders, which is a 51.2 per cent increase over the 86 homicides reported over the corresponding period in 2021.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The division is under a state of public emergency, which will expire at midnight Tuesday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.