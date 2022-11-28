Sagicor parts company with Alysia Moulton White

Sagicor Group Jamaica announced today that, as part of its restructuring exercise announced in September, the position of Vice President - Head of Group Marketing, currently held by Alysia Moulton White, "will no longer form part of its structure effective December 31".

This, the company said, is part of its efforts to continue to streamline its operations to achieve greater efficiencies.

Executive Vice President - Shared Services, Karl Williams, will continue to have executive oversight for Marketing at the Senior Leadership Level.

“We wish Mrs Moulton White all the best in future endeavors,” a statement from the company said.

