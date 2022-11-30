Agriculture minister calls for more private-sector investments in the industry

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Pearnel Charles Jr is calling for increased private-sector investments in the industry. Speaking at the Eat Jamaican Day Expo in Kingston on Friday, Charles urged “more of our private-sector partners to partner with us, by investing in the expansion of production in Jamaica”. He noted that efforts are being made to “reach out” to members of the diaspora and other stakeholders with a message that, “Jamaica is ready and ripe for investments”.

“We want to be internationally competitive. If we are going to be internationally competitive, it means that we must make the investment in the technology, the labour, the capacity [and] the security of agriculture and fisheries,” the minister outlined.

He also urges farmers to adopt a market-driven approach to ensure sales for their produce.

Charles gave the assurance that the ministry is taking steps to combat praedial larceny and protect the investments of farmers.

“Praedial larceny is the biggest, the worst, [and] the most disturbing challenge. We are not going to relent. As a government, we have a focus on ensuring that we work with the Ministry of National Security [and] the police, and we’re putting together a strategy that is being executed as we speak,” the minister said.

Eat Jamaican Day Expo 2022 was held under the theme: ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart: Let’s Eat Jamaican’. The annual event is an opportunity to actively promote locally produced food, and help in providing farmers with a stable domestic market for their produce.

– JIS