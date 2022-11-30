Hanover security guard charged for wife's murder

The police have charged security guard Junior Greyson for the murder of his wife in Hanover.

The decomposing body of 35-year-old chef Judeen Smith-Greyson was found at home in Logwood district in the parish on Tuesday, November 8.

The police report that about 12:15 p.m., residents smelled a foul odour coming from the house and summoned lawmen.

On arrival of the lawmen, Smith-Greyson's body was seen lying on the floor with several stab wounds.

On Wednesday, November 9, Greyson, otherwise called 'Jay', of Phoenix town in Santoy, Hanover, turned himself in to the May Pen Police in Clarendon.

He was subsequently charged.

