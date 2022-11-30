PSOJ bemoans road fatalities

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) today bemoaned Jamaica's road fatalities and called for more to be done to reduce incidents.

The organisation lamented that the country is on a bad path, with it predicting that more deaths could be seen.

Speaking at a press conference on public order and safety, PSOJ vice president Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee posited that at least 41 more persons could die as a result of road crashes in December.

Fatal crashes this year have decreased by five per cent when compared with the corresponding period in 2021.

The Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport has projected that road deaths will reach 467 by the end of the year, making it the second highest in Jamaica's history.

Lyew-Ayee is predicting that Jamaica will exceed the 484 fatalities that were recorded in 2021.

Up to Tuesday, the 2022 figure stood at 431.

"It is on track for us to hit 472 by December 31... 41 people who are alive right now will be dead in 32 days. That is very, very scary," Lyew-Ayee said.

"November was a very bad month where 45 persons lost their lives in road crashes, representing one of the highest numbers per month for 2022,” Lyew-Ayee said.

He said Westmoreland, in particular, was a really bad hotspot a few years ago but the situation was turned around due to the work of stakeholders with road users, especially motorcyclists.

He noted that motorcyclists remain the number one victims of road fatalities in Jamaica for 2022.

He also expressed concern about road crashes in Kingston and St Catherine areas.

- Ainsworth Morris

