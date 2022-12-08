Corporate Hands | Civil servants receive FHC Civil Servants of the Year Awards

First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHC) CEO Roxann Linton (left); FHC Board Chairman Leodis Douglas (right); Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and Public Service, Marsha Smith (second left), and Jamaica Civil Service Association President O’Neil Grant (back) celebrate the 2022 FHC Civil Servants of the Year awardees (from second left): Oliver Morris, middle management category; Simone Turton, technical support category, represented by Shacquilia Locke; and Lennox Wallace, management category, on November 18 at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.