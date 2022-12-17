Ivan Dawns ‘action man’ commits to serving his community

TORONTO: For Jamaica-born unionist, Ivan Dawns, the best exchange for his time was not money, but the smiling faces of children who captured his heart when he helped to build them a school.

Political director and first black business representative in Canada for the International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (IUPAT), he clearly remembers the moment in 2018 when he had the epiphany to serve.

Dawns said it was a trip volunteering with the Helping Hands Foundation’s school build in Jamaica that provided the impetus he needed to purposefully engage as he saw then the glaring need to address hunger, homelessness, and health issues among people in the community.

“I worked for free, and it felt better than when I work for pay,” he said.“It was the greatest feeling I’ve ever had when the children looked around and realised, they’re getting a new school.”

Dawns spoke to The Gleaner following his 50th birthday celebration in September, during which he also held a food drive that garnered over 700 lbs of non-perishable food items for distribution to the needy.

The items, along with cheque donations, were allocated to Back Door Mission, a Durham region all-age homeless shelter and food bank, and 360 Kids, a homeless shelter for youths, 12-26 years old, in the York region.

Last month he led the charge for IUPAT DC46 to assist 360 Kids with a house-painting project. He, along with a team of about 15, including some politicians, among them Michael Parsa, Ontario MPP (Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill) painted the walls of the facility.

‘INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY’

So impacted was the minister that he is already looking forward to other opportunities to help. He said he had hoped to be of further assistance in future projects and expressed gratitude to Dawns “for providing such an incredible opportunity”.

Clovis Grant, chief executive officer of 360 Kids, was grateful for the outcome of the initiative.

“Ivan always talks about the trades and how do we get more young people involved, especially black youths for career opportunities,” said Grant. “But the most incredible thing about him is his ability to rally people, whether it’s his union, his friends at his birthday party or political people. We ended up having two MPPs, and the mayor of Richmond Hill. His ability to garner community support is amazing.”

Many view Dawns, who hails from Clarendon, Jamaica as a man of vision, integrity and action, qualities he consistently demonstrates.

“Ivan is a proven leader in the community and with youth,” said Mitzie Hunter, Ontario MPP (Scarborough-Guildwood), of the Seventh-day Adventist Church member.

“I have a lot of respect for him and can always count on him to make a positive contribution in all the projects we have partnered in over the years.”

STRONG ADVOCATE

Patricia Barnes, Ontario MPP (Ajax), who met Dawns while campaigning in her riding, said the married father of two, who migrated to Canada in October 1997, is a “strong advocate for his members and fully believes in giving back to his community.”

“He has been a part of multiple outreach programmes on behalf of himself and the Painters’ Union and has built amazing relationships with all levels of government.”

“It has been a true pleasure getting to know him,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Walnut Foundation, a black men’s health interest and prostate cancer support group recently named Dawns the honorary campaign chairperson of the ‘Walk the Path Walkathon’, to be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Brampton, Ontario-based organisation welcomed Dawns and IUPAT members to join the conversation around prostate cancer education and advocacy, as it works to improve outcomes of the disease.

“I’m honoured to be appointed the honorary chair of the walkathon and join in the fight against prostate cancer. It is a men’s disease, but it [also] affects women indirectly,” he said. “Early testing can save lives, so go get tested as it may save yours.”

Although not a prostate cancer survivor himself, Dawns still urges support saying, “we are in this together”.

His passion for the drywall finishing trade might have taken him to IUPAT, but it is his drive to help others in an effective and impactful way that landed him the position to truly shine in that call of duty on his heart.

He credits his family for their continuous support for his many endeavours, such as getting up early last Christmas Day to help him cook and provide dinner for homeless people. This year is no exception as he is planning to feed at least 300.

“The community is the union, and the union is of the community,” he added.