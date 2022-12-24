Clarendon boasts successful 1000 Man Strong health fair

The Clarendon Health Department has surpassed its target of administering free prostate, cholesterol, HIV checks, among other tests at its 1000 Man Strong health fair, a collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), which was held on Tuesday on the grounds of the May Pen Police Station in Clarendon.

Parish manager for the Clarendon Health Services, Joseph Grant, said the team was moved to stage the event, stating, “It is said that generally, men are not good health-seekers, so we target them for them to be cared for. If you should pass through any one of our hospitals, you will find that it is more populated on the male wards, than on the women’s wards. So our focus is to bring health care to the men, for them to be more aware of their health needs, that they may take care of themselves more,” said Grant. He added that men are more “risk-takers” when it comes to health.

“We are trying to prevent our men from dying too much, or prevent too many of them ending up in the hospital,” Grant told The Gleaner.

Corporal Sean Johnson, of the telecommunications division within the JCF’s technology branch, lauded the venture, describing it as “a 10 out of 10 holistic approach”. He shared Grant’s sentiments by saying, “It is seen worldwide that men visit the doctors less, but this approach, I think, will aid the men to be braver to come forward to know about their health. They’re doing cholesterol, AIDS, and blood sugar tests, so it’s a very good approach,” Johnson told The Gleaner.

Constable Errol Gayle, of the Clarendon police’s Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB), also commended the Health Department. He added, “I think it is a good initiative knowing the fact that the healthcare comes directly to our doorstep. The fact that we ‘serve and protect’, most of the times we don’t get the chance to go get tested or a random check-up.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Taxi operator Ruddy Wint, who plys the May Pen to Mandeville route, said he last did a health check-up about two or three years ago, and decided to make use of the service. Quizzed on why he had delayed on a routine check-up, he said, “Because you have to get moving around, and most times the men are the main provider, and you don’t have the time. But some men just feel as if nothing is wrong with them,” said Wint.

Superintendent Carlos Russell said the JCF welcomes initiatives of this nature and looks forward to more of such ventures. Though men were the main targets, women were also invited to use the services.