Corporate Hands | KFC gives 1,300 meals to Food For the Poor

Quick-service food giant Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ) is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season through its KFC Add Hope programme with a donation of 1,300 KFC meals to the Food For The Poor (FFP) Angels of Hope initiative. Over five hundred wards of the State and caregivers at 24 children’s homes islandwide will benefit from KFC Add Hope’s meal donations. Here, ROI Brand Manager Andrei Roper joins Richard McLaren, Mannings Boys Home; Captain Calyne Moliere, Windsor Boys' Home; and FFP Executive Director Craig Moss-Solomon as they celebrate the partnership between the two organisations to provide meals to some of Jamaica's most vulnerable groups.