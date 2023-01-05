Sales representative murdered in St James

Thirty-seven-year-old Jermaine Cormack, otherwise called 'Theo', a sales representative of Sun Valley Road in St James was shot and killed by unknown assailants along Railway Lane in Montego Bay, St James this morning.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 8:40 a.m., Cormack was along the roadway when he was attacked by culprits armed with handguns who opened gunfire, hitting him.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Cormack was seen lying in of blood.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

