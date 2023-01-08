More love, more laughs and everything else times three

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

From thoughts of one baby to an ultrasound showing twins, and further examinations confirming three bundles of joy, Shaunsee Powell and her partner Emineel Brown have not only had their hands full but, equally, their hearts.

“When I heard it was twins I was fine with that, but then when the doctor said there was a third heartbeat, I was astonished. However, I just built up the courage and accepted it because I knew this would have been my second and last pregnancy.”

While this triple action is a first for Powell, the now mother of four, and her small extended family, it is no surprise to Brown, the now father of nine, who has over 30 siblings, which include four sets of twins and three sets of triplets.

“I was always praying to God, telling him that I wanted twins or triplets like my bigger sister in Canada and my brother. If it runs in the family, I know I could get it …. When Shauna called me and told me and I went to the ultrasound and saw for myself, there is no word in the world to describe how I felt. It was overwhelming,” Brown explained

From birth to delivery and post-delivery, the couple has had to adjust to life with three little people who require more attention, food, space, clothes, diapers and all other essentials.

“You have to be very attentive to them. The breast alone is not enough, so they get formula. Every three hours, they feed and they take about three to four ounces. A large tin of formula may last up to two days. I use about 10 diapers per day, per baby, so that’s about 30 diapers per day. Since they have been home for the past five weeks, I am sure we have used over 500 diapers,” said Powell.

From understanding the sequence of cries and groans to feeding two babies simultaneously and monitoring the three even as they sleep, Powell said she and her partner are slowly mastering the art of tripling their efforts.

“It is so essential; it is the most important thing to have a supportive partner. Sometime I have to call him and tell him thanks because a lot of men don’t stay around after the baby is born. He is very responsible, not just financially but the care he gives his children ... I couldn’t manage without him at all.”

Despite working long hours as a truck/tractor operator, Brown said he will do anything that he needs to ensure his family is well taken care of financially and otherwise, even if it means his having sleepless nights.

“I accepted this from I heard the results and a man has to do what a man has to do to make his family survive. It is a blessing, a lot of people would just like to have one and I got three this time around. At this point, I am so mentally prepared for this that I am not as affected by the physical and [economic] realities. I do the night shift with the babies, feed them and everything and their mom does the early morning, and, for right now, I feel like a soldier just caring for them. I just want the best of everything for them.”

According to Powell, the babies, who were born a minute apart on November 24, 2022, were said to be among the healthiest triplets born at the hospital.

“I cried. I couldn’t stop crying because I am an emotional person. But, to see all of my babies out with 10 fingers, 10 toes, all are healthy, and to know that I carried them inside of me and brought them into this world, it is a feeling I can’t explain. I cried, but it was all tears of joy.”

“I want success for my children, good health, long life with all their needs met, a good education, and I am willing to work with anyone who wants the same for them,” she said.

To reach out to the parents, contact Shauna Powell at (876) 518-2338.