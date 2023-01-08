Updated | US extends COVID vaccination requirement for all visitors

The United States has extended its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all visitors.

The mandate was set to expire today but was extended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The entry requirement will remain in effect until April 10.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases have resurfaced in several countries worldwide, including China, where the nation is fighting to keep the virus under control.

Last week, the CDC amended rules governing Chinese visitors to the US who now must present a negative COVID-19 test before entry into the country.

The CDC stated that the policies are intended to limit the risk that COVID-19, including variants, is introduced, transmitted, and spread into and throughout the United States, potentially overwhelming healthcare and public health resources, endangering the health and safety of Americans and threatening the security of our civil aviation system.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, all foreign air carriers must perform the following measures:

* The foreign air carrier must require that each Covered Individual, prior to boarding a flight to the United States, and consistent with the CDC Order and Technical Instructions:

> 1. Presented paper or digital documentation of proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, consistent with the CDC Order and Technical Instructions, that includes personal identifiers (e.g. name and date of birth) that match the personal identifiers on the passenger's passport or other travel documents.

> or 2. Presented documentation proving that they are an Excepted Covered Individual, under the Proclamation and the CDC Order as further explained in the CDC Technical Instructions.

* B. The foreign air carrier must require that each Covered Individual, prior to boarding a flight to the United States, has provided an attestation that is completed in compliance with the CDC Order.

* C. The foreign air carrier must not board any Covered Individual (which includes Excepted Covered Individuals) without confirming the documentation.

* D. The foreign air carrier must retain a copy of the attestation for each Covered Individual (which includes Excepted Covered Individuals) for no less than two years and provide it to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or CDC upon request.

- Janet Silvera

