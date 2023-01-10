Draft NIDS regulations tabled in parliament

Draft regulations governing the establishment of the National Identification System (NIDS) were tabled in the House of Representatives today.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, said NIDS is intended to make the lives of Jamaicans easier and easier for persons to do business in Jamaica.

NIDS, an electronic form of identity, will provide a comprehensive and secure database for capturing and storing the personal information of Jamaicans and non-nationals ordinarily resident in Jamaica.

Members of the Jamaican diaspora will also be able to register for the new identification card.

The regulations, among other things, outline issues such as enrolment, information security, issuance of a NIDs number, and an appeal mechanism.

Green stated that public support is important to the process and feedback on the draft regulations is being sought.

Members of the public have until February 21 to make a submission.

Green noted that it is intended for the NIDS regulations to be in place by the first quarter of the new financial year, which begins on April 1.

