Education Minister wants action against Gage-Grey

Education Minister Fayval Williams this afternoon called for the head of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Rosalee Gage-Grey to step down as the Public Service Commission looks into allegations of “gross breach” of care against her.

Further, Williams said she has asked her permanent secretary to use her administrative powers in the matter as she believes that the situation against Gage-Grey is untenable and cannot be defended.

An investigation by the Office of the Children's Advocate (OCA) cited “gross breach” of care in the controversial partnership between the CPFSA and American Carl Robanske, who was flagged in the US over inappropriate sexual contact with a child.

Children's Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison's 93-page report contains 10 findings and four recommendations, one of which is for disciplinary action to be taken against Gage-Grey for her “gross breach of the duty of care owed to wards of the State and former wards”.

Williams said the OCA report has been forwarded to the police for further investigation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Expressing shock and disappointment, Williams said a clear message must be sent that those with the responsibility for the management and oversight of children in the care of the state must do so with integrity.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.