Gov’t, opposition at odds on Constitutional Reform Committee

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte this afternoon blasted the parliamentary Opposition for its lack of support for the establishment of a special committee that will, among other things, look into transitioning Jamaica to a republic.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was expected to name the members of the Constitutional Reform Committee at today's sitting of the House of Representatives.

The committee should comprise representatives of the houses of parliament from the government and opposition, the attorney general, the solicitor general and constitutional law experts, among others.

But, Malahoo Forte said the government is unable to proceed as the opposition is not on board.

“The leader of the opposition has advised that concerns he has are such that he will not be naming the members of the opposition to sit on the committee at this time. I don't think I can express sufficiently to the people of Jamaica how disappointed I am with this position,” Malahoo Forte said as she referenced a communication sent by Mark Golding.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The minister argued that it was obvious that Golding harbours suspicions about what the government intends to do with the reform of the constitution but reiterated that there was no need for the concerns.

“If there are concerns and I understand the concerns, don't hold up the naming of the committee. The purpose of the committee is to provide guidance. The purpose of the committee is to help build consensus and to ensure that the views of the parliamentary opposition are taken into account,” Malahoo Forte said.

The committee will be supported by a secretariat to be drawn from the ministry and will include the permanent secretary, the director of legal reform and a technical team, the chief parliamentary counsel and a technical team, the senior director of constitutional reform and a recording secretary.

Golding confirmed that there is a disagreement over whether the London-based Privy Council and Caribbean Court of Justice issue should fall under the review committee's scope of work.

He wants the matter to be made a priority of the reform agenda.

Golding said he raised that matter and other issues of concern in a letter to Malahoo Forte six months ago but only got a reply on Thursday.

“So, it is not a question that I am refusing to nominate members from the Opposition to sit on this committee, but I am asking and I expect and hope to receive the clarity, transparency and disclosure that we want … and that the Jamaican people deserve, as to where the Government intends to go on these important matters,” Golding said.

- Judana Murphy

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.