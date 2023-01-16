St Joseph’s Hospital to deliver some services offered by KPH

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is looking to have the St Joseph's Hospital deliver some specific services offered by the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

The move is part of a comprehensive review of the 246-year-old KPH.

Providing the details during a tour of the Eye Care Clinic at St Joseph's Hospital on Friday, Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, informed that the process of the review began in the last quarter of 2022 in recognition of the KPH being a “critical part” of Jamaica's healthcare response and “requires attention.”

He said that the discussions are under way and a technical team will be established to assess the services of the KPH, including the shortcomings.

This, he said, is “given the population change, health profile change, the space limitations, the outdated infrastructure, things like electrical, plumbing, operating theatre space, waiting areas, car park [and] ward space...to look at how we right-size that very important institution.”

The health minister noted that “part of that solution is bringing St Joseph's into the KPH set up, and the idea, subject to any changes by the experts, is to see St. Joseph's picking up some of the excess capacity or part of the capacity of the KPH.”

He said that the discussions will look at further integrating the KPH's Oncology Unit at the St Joseph's Hospital, including providing ward space.

“The other one is Nephrology, which is renal issues. Jamaica suffers from significant renal challenges, dialysis, and the treatment of that. At KPH, there is a Dialysis Unit, where patients have to go every day to get dialysis and other types of treatment. The discussion is around the possibility of relocation here [St. Joseph's],” he noted.

Meanwhile, St Joseph's Hospital is expected to benefit from repair works in preparation for the possible transition of services from the KPH.

“The place has served a critical purpose during COVID-19…but it can be repurposed to be more efficient and to optimise its use,” Tufton said.

Acting chief executive officer at St Joseph's Hospital, Dr Christopher Munroe, said that the hospital has the capacity to accommodate 200 persons for haematology-oncology services while offering more parking space for doctors and patients.

He told JIS News that the hospital staff have high hopes for the transition.

“They can't wait. They want to get back into some activities. St. Joseph has always been an area where people can come and feel safe in terms of medicine and since COVID-19, we had scaled down and so they're just waiting [and] anxious to reignite the flames again,” he said.

Last year, the South Regional Health Authority (SERHA) took over the management of the St Joseph's Hospital, with the objective of delivering client-centred, efficient and accessible healthcare.

- JIS News

