Michelle Jones uses health and wellness to empower families in her community

CHRISTIANA, Manchester:

Her journey into health and wellness started out of what many would perceive as a setback, but today, Michelle Jones is happy she stepped into her purpose – a move that has seen her healing bodies, bonding families, and developing her community.

“I started in 2019 by launching my keto weight-loss programme, and as that grew, I decided to start sharing tips on exercise to those around me, boldly sending out flyers to say I am starting an exercise programme. As I continued to develop a love for the fitness industry, I decided to become certified in 2020, so I attended G.C Foster College for Sports Education, where I attained my fitness-training certification.”

Not even Jones knew the impact of her sacrifice, travelling to Spanish Town every Saturday morning for four months to achieve this goal, until she re-entered the industry with more confidence and a wealth of knowledge from other fitness gurus and began getting the requests, particularly from women who needed help.

“The inspiration came when women started to ask me about exercise and nutrition and how they could reach their goals. I then realised that they saw me as a standard- bearer and accountability partner. The fact that I wasn’t employed, it was certainly a means to an end. As my clientele grew, it was my desire to expand with more equipment so I could offer my clients a better package, which was realised in December 2022.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

While Jones is seeking to, in the future, satisfy the demands for male fitness services, she now focuses primarily on women and generational-health practices.

“I create a safe space, an environment where people feel welcomed and loved irrespective of their status or backgrounds. Each person is treated equally, and it’s an outlet for a lot of the ladies. Burdens are lifted without anyone sharing their personal life, confidence is gained, insecurities are worked on, and a greater sense of well-being is developed.”

With a cadre of women who are strongly supportive of each other in and outside of the gym, Jones said it is important that each client focus on not just himself or herself, but on how he or she can make members of their households and communities healthier.

“It is very important for us to adopt a healthy lifestyle in the household as this reduces the risk of many diseases - including cancer, diabetes - and obesity. Research says every one per cent increase in total cholesterol, increases the risk of having a heart attack to three per cent. Meal planning and prepping now becomes a team effort. I believe that working out together creates balance and accountability among relatives. I have sisters, mothers and daughters, cousins, couples working out together as part of my clientele.”

She added: “It makes you feel better mentally, improves overall well-being, increases self-esteem, and provides opportunities for deepening connections, promoting families getting fit together and having fun together.”

Currently offering weight loss, strength training, endurance training, cross fit, functional training, meal plans and bootcamps services, Jones said she continues to lean on trainers from across the world for insights on how she can better help her clients become better versions of themselves.

The 48-year-old mother of three, who always comes from a place of gratitude and intention, said she will continue to do that which she believes she is called to do.

“I look forward to building a bigger, better, and more established brand as well as incorporating more services as it relates to physiotherapy for clients who suffer from different kinds of physical challenges and pre- and postnatal wellness services for mothers. I am also looking at expanding my merch line, building a firm and steady clientele with a strong supportive team.”