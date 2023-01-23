Assault rifle recovered in St Andrew, man in custody

Cops assigned to the St Andrew Central police division on Sunday arrested a man in relation to the seizure of an assault rifle and four rounds of ammunition during an operation on Tavern Drive.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree Police are that about 6:20 p.m., lawmen were patrolling the area when they saw a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

They were accosted and a bag, seen in their vicinity, was searched and found to contain a Palmetto rifle with a magazine containing four 5.56 rounds of ammunition, according to the police.

An investigation was launched and the owner of the bag was ascertained.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

