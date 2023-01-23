Judiciary addressing concerns surrounding traffic ticket payments

The Court Administration Division is reporting that the judiciary will be moving swiftly to address instances where traffic tickets have been paid but are being displaced as outstanding.

The judiciary says it has taken note of concerns raised in the public domain by affected motorists.

Motorists can check the government's Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS) to view their paid and outstanding traffic tickets.

Some persons have complained that the system is showing paid tickets as being in arrears.

In some instances, persons have indicated that these fines were paid in court.

The judiciary says it understands that the situation is causing significant inconvenience to persons who have genuinely paid their fines.

It is committing to working with these individuals to have the issue rectified within the shortest possible time.

How to get help

1. Persons still in possession of receipts – persons who are still in possession of their receipts are asked to send copies of those receipts to customerservice@cad.gov.jm. The information on the receipt will go through a verification process and upon satisfactory completion of same, the TTMS will be updated to reflect the payment, with an indication that the matter was disposed of.

2. Persons not in possession of receipts – persons who are no longer in possession of their receipts and asked to email their names, TRNs, and where available, the month and year the ticket was paid for. Internal checks will be made and once the information is found, the TTMS will be updated to reflect same.

Persons may also contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 for additional information on this matter.

