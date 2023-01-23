Service commission to recommend termination of Gage-Grey – sources

The Public Service Commission will recommend the termination of Rosalee Gage-Grey from the scandal-hit Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), two weeks after Education Minister Fayval Williams said the chief executive officer's position was no longer tenable.

The development was confirmed by Gleaner sources close to the discussions at a meeting of the commission held last Wednesday.

Permanent Secretary at the Education Ministry Maureen Dwyer told The Gleaner this morning that she was unaware of the commission's conclusions but confirmed that she is due to meet with the body later today.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen is expected to write to Gage-Grey to advise her that she is being fired.

When contacted commission chairman, Alvin McIntosh, however, declined to give details on the matter.

"We are still going through the process. As soon as it is completed, you'll be told," McIntosh told The Gleaner this morning.

The CPFSA chief executive was criticised in a 93-page Office of the Children's Advocate (OCA) report that as being derelict in her duty of care to wards of the State in allowing access to Embracing Orphans charity operator Carl Robanske.

The American's teaching licence had been suspended after he admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

The OCA report, tabled in parliament earlier this month, also detailed how Robanske allegedly shared sexually explicit messages with wards and reportedly attempted sexual assault at Dunn's River Beach, St Ann.

