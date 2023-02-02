Former NCB wealth adviser on fraud charges granted $5 million bail

Bail in the amount of $5 million was today offered to Khadene Thomas, the former National Commercial Bank (NCB) wealth adviser implicated in a multimillion-dollar fraud at the financial institution, which has risen to little over $43 million.

Thomas, 35, was offered bail in the St Ann Parish Court on the conditions that she surrenders her travel documents and that she reports to the police.

The accused, who is to return to court on May 10, was granted bail following the completion of a bail application, which was partly heard last month.

Thomas was implicated in the matter following the alleged transfer of $5 million from a customer's account.

A new complainant is reported to have been identified.

The accused, who was an adviser at the St Ann's Bay NCB branch, was charged with larceny, uttering forged documents, forgery, and breaches of the Cybercrimes Act.

Two additional charges of uttering false documents and larceny as a servant have been laid against the accused.

The application was made by attorney-at-law Matthew Hyatt who is representing the accused along with his senior Bert Samuels.

