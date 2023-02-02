JIS workers stage sickout

Some workers at the government news agency Jamaica Information Service (JIS) have embarked on a sickout over salary issues.

The company today indicated that 35 of its 192 workers have called in sick.

It says the absenteeism has not adversely impacted the core functions of the agency.

JIS says is it working with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to resolve the concerns of the upset workers.

There has been disquiet in sections of the public service over the government’s new compensation regime for civil servants.

