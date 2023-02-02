Kingston man charged for alleged armed attack

A 29-year-old man has been charged with unauthorised possession of firearm and ammunition and wounding with intent following an incident last year in Kingston 17.

He is Jameel Smith of Melbrook Heights, Harbour View, Kingston 17.

The Elletson Road police say about 10:30 p.m., on November 29, 2022, a man was walking in Melbrook Heights when he was attacked by Smith with a handgun.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Smith was charged for the offences after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney on February 1.

The police say his court date has not been finalised.

