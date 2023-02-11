Man killed in shootout after robbery of NCB ABM in Westmoreland

A man is dead and other another in custody following a shootout with the police who were responding to the alleged robbery of a National Commercial Bank ABM on Saturday morning in Little London, Westmoreland.

Parish commander Senior Superintendent Police Wayne Josephs confirmed the incident.

The ABM was installed just under two years ago in the community.

The alleged robbery took place around 3:15 a.m.

Police intercepted them, resulting in a shootout.

The deceased man is reportedly from St Mary.

His name has not been released.

This is the third incident in recent weeks involving money-dispensing machines.

On February 2, an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was stolen from Jamison's Service Station in Darliston in Westmoreland.

It was recovered later that day but the $8 million that it reportedly contained was not found.

News also came on February 2 that a JN Bank ATM was vandalised in Spalding, Clarendon overnight. t

The police said no money was taken.

