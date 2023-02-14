Chang, Chambers split on possible relocation of Area One HQ

WESTERN BUREAU:

While National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang is suggesting that the Area One command could be relocated from St James to Westmoreland when the new divisional headquarters (HQ) for the latter is built, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clifford Chambers does not believe such a move would be feasible.

The Area One Police HQ, which oversees the Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland police divisions, and is now located at Sewell Avenue in Montego Bay.

The new Westmoreland Divisional HQ is to be built in Llandilo.

“The new station went out for tender – the divisional headquarters – which is a possible headquarters for this area in the future,” Chang told The Gleaner on Friday while touring the Morgan Bridge Police Station in Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

He noted that there were hiccups in a previous bidding process to select a contractor to get the project off the ground in the latter part of the 2022-23 fiscal year, with $700 million allocated in the Budget to complete 50 per cent of the construction activities.

“We had a misfortune in the first tender, but we expect it will work smoothly this time,” said Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister.

He revealed that the bidding process is scheduled to close sometime between February 16 and 28, and that the matter is being handled as a priority by the procurement personnel.

“With this tender date, construction should start in the second half of the [next] financial year, but we expect to deliver,” he continued.

While Chang has portfolio responsibility for the Jamaica Constabulary Force in terms of policy, operational matters fall in the remit of Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson.

In that regard, ACP Chambers, who is in charge of Area One, dismissed the idea that his office and other operations will be based in Westmoreland.

He told The Gleaner last week that logistically, moving the Area One Police HQ to Westmoreland was not feasible. He cited the need to ensure that the resort of Montego Bay is adequately protected, coupled with the rapid growth in commercial activities.

“Presently, we are strategically located to respond to policing needs in Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland. I am not aware of any plans of having the area offices relocated to Westmoreland at this time,” Chambers said.

The new Westmoreland Divisional HQ forms part of the Government’s efforts to improve working conditions and facilities for cops and was originally projected for completion in March 2024.

Chang stressed the need for the new station, recalling that the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station, which currently houses the Westmoreland HQ, was one of the first stations he visited after being appointed the national security minister. He had promised that, given its poor physical and structural conditions, it would have been rehabilitated.

The minister said that a lot went into the design and various stages of approval, including ensuring that the drains were adequately projected.

“Those works have gone very well, which include designing the building and acquiring the land. The drainage in Westmoreland is always a challenge, and that’s quite costly to put in drainage and sanitary facilities, [but] all is in place, good work was done, and we are ready to go now,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com