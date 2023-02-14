NHT to introduce new financing model

The National Housing Trust (NHT) will introduce a new financing model during the 2023/2024 financial year, which will entail partner arrangements with regulated mortgage-lending institutions.

This framework is intended to significantly increase the supply of mortgages while at the same time release funds to focus on the development of affordable housing.

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen made the disclosure as he delivered the Throne Speech to open the 2023/24 parliamentary year at Gordon House on Tuesday.

The Governor-General said that providing shelter for Jamaicans is key to inclusive growth, and steady progress is being made towards the Government's stated target of 70,000 new housing solutions by the end of 2025/2026.

He said that the Greater Bernard Lodge Development, which will provide 15,000 housing solutions, has seen strong interest from developers, noting that the buildout continues.

Outlining other imperatives under the Office of the Prime Minister, the Governor General said that the Government is now in the pilot phase of the full rollout of the National Identification System (NIDS) and is on track to operationalise the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

Allen said that in building a stronger Jamaica, it is imperative that human capital is not a constraint to growth.

“The HEART/NSTA Trust will continue to focus on expanding access to demand-driven training, certification and job placement by strengthening industry partnerships and increased technical and vocational education, training and integration,” he noted.

Meanwhile, among the legislative priorities for the Office of the Prime Minister in 2023/2024 are the Registration (Births and Deaths) (Amendment) Act, the Access to Information (Amendment) Act (2002), and the National Archives and Records Management Bill.

- JIS News

