Policewoman charged in case of rape, robbery of motorist in St Elizabeth

A policewoman has been charged in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged rape and robbery of a female motorist in St Elizabeth last month.

Constable Lavern Hendricks, 44, of Ginger Hill district in the parish, is charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and misconduct in a public office.

The police had reported that on January 30 the female driver was stopped during a vehicle check point operation and a breach of the Road Traffic Act was detected.

Constable Alwayne Hill, who has been charged in connection with the case, allegedly solicited money in exchange for not prosecuting the woman.

She was taken to an automated teller machine (ATM) and was allegedly subsequently sexually assaulted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to the police, the woman made a report to Hendricks who was on duty.

However, Hendricks allegedly told the woman to lie in exchange for money.

The woman constable also reportedly gave a false statement to colleagues, who had subsequently launched an investigation.

The report was elevated to a senior investigator and a case file was prepared and submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who recommended that Hill and Hendricks be charged.

Hill was previously charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, forcible abduction, corruptly soliciting and simple larceny regarding this incident.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.