Normal operations resume at RGD head office

Operations at the Twickenham Park head office of the Registrar General's Department (RGD) resumed this morning with the return of the full complement of staff after yesterday's sickout by some workers.

The staff members were protesting a decision by the government to deviate from a revised salary scale.

The workers claimed that new information came from the ministry indicating that the 14-band salary upgrade was an error and the ministry would revert to an earlier 13-band salary scale.

A number of persons who showed up yesterday to do business were hampered by the action of the staff members, but it was business as usual this morning when The Gleaner visited the RGD's head office in St Catherine.

Persons were observed conducting business without undue delay.

- Ruddy Mathison

