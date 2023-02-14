NWC warns about water woes due to ongoing drought

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that many of its water supply systems in several parishes are being impacted by the drought conditions that are now affecting sections of Jamaica.

The public is being urged to brace for possible disruptions in water supply, including lower water pressures, adjustments in the current water supply regulations, and no water conditions in the areas that are worst affected.

Further, persons are being urged to implement conservation methods to safeguard the limited supply.

The NWC said that despite intermittent showers in some areas, the water inflows at two of the entity's largest facilities, the Mona Reservoir and the Hermitage Dam, and several rural parish systems are declining.

Similarly, western-based systems such as the Logwood Treatment plant in Hanover are experiencing a shortfall in its operational capacity.

The NWC noted that the December 2022 report from the Meteorological Service Jamaica reflects that all parishes experienced rainfall levels below their respective 30-year average with Kingston and St Andrew recording a mere 5% of its average rainfall.

Additionally, seven of these parishes were classified as having “meteorological drought” conditions.

The Met office's report further noted that “the period December to March is regarded as Jamaica's dry season where the island traditionally receives its lowest amounts of rainfall.”

While this drought is in keeping with the Meteorological Service Jamaica's forecast, it poses significant challenges to the commission's bid to provide water supply to the various communities Jamaica, the NWC said.

The commission has further noted the conclusion from the Met office indicated that “water levels in storage facilities and in rivers could continue to decline and as such water management plans including conservation should be continued.”

