Vendors' association decries killing of fruit seller in May Pen

The May Pen Vendors' Association has condemned the murder of a fruit vendor who was gunned down in May Pen, Clarendon, on Tuesday, describing the killing as "inhumane".

He has been identified as Keith McIntosh, also known as 'Bready' of Darlo district, Mocho, in the parish.

Police reports are that about 8:30 p.m., McIntosh was at his stall when two men approached and attempted to rob him. One of the men reportedly opened gunfire, hitting McIntosh, before escaping.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, McIntosh was seen lying in blood with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lorraine Green-Mason, president of the May Pen Vendors' Association, says she is at a loss at the killing.

"It's really [sad] how insensitive persons in our society have become. [He] was someone I spoke with quite frequently and made regular purchases from. I was about 200 yards [away] when I heard explosions. I am at a loss at the barefaced act at that early evening," said Green-Mason.

"I'd take this opportunity to encourage all business persons including vendors to be vigilant and work with the police as I am au fait that the police officers who head this division is serious about crime fighting," Green-Mason told The Gleaner.

Gleaner sources have disclosed that McIntosh had received a large sum of money on Tuesday via a partner draw. The sources say that McIntosh's brother, who was also a fruit vendor, was killed along Fernleigh Avenue in May Pen last year.

Up to February 12, the parish of Clarendon had seen a 200 per cent increase in murders; having recorded 15 murders, when compared to five murders over the corresponding period of 2022.

- Olivia Brown

