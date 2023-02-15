Westmoreland truck driver dead following gun attack on church compound

The Whitehouse police in Westmoreland are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a truck driver who was attacked while parking on a church compound in Gordon district in the parish, on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Ordel Salmon of Gordon district.

It is reported that about 5:30 p.m. Salmon, who resides in close proximity to the Whitehouse Church of God of Prophecy, drove his white Isuzu motor truck on to the church compound and was in the process of parking when a blue Toyota Axio motor car drove up.

A man reportedly jumped from the motor car and fired several shots at Salmon, who managed to run into his own yard, but was chased and shot multiple times.

Salmon died on the spot, while the gunman escaped in the waiting motor car.

- Hopeton Bucknor

