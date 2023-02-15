Opposition demands information on Rocky Meade's appointment

The Opposition People's National Party is demanding information on the Government's latest appointment of former army chief Lieutenant General Rocky Meade just five months after he declined a controversial posting as Cabinet secretary.

The Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced that Meade has been appointed ambassador plenipotentiary with responsibility for national strategic initiatives.

However, the opposition's spokesperson on finance, Julian Robinson, has questions about the specific role that Meade will play in that post.

He's also calling for Prime Minister Andrew Holness to disclose to the public the compensation package being paid to Meade.

"The Opposition further calls on the prime minister to clarify where this newly created post will fit within the public service, as it appears to overlap with existing positions and responsibilities, which would be an inefficient use of scarce public resources," Robinson says.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday said Meade is expected to advise Holness and the Cabinet on, as well as coordinate, national strategic initiatives and projects across ministries, departments and agencies within the Government.

The appointment also means that Meade has full powers to sign treaties or otherwise act on behalf of the country.

His appointment took effect on Monday.

In the meantime, the Opposition is calling for an update on the status of the recruitment of a new Cabinet Secretary.

Meade had declined the post of Cabinet secretary following concerns raised about the constitutionality of that appointment.

The Cabinet secretary is the head of the civil service and its most senior policy adviser.

The Gleaner had reported that there were questions and concerns in relation to Section 92 (1) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the person appointed Cabinet secretary must come from the public service.

Meade had retired from the military, which is not considered a part of the public service.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.