Man charged for fatal Denham Town gun attack

The police have charged a man in relation to the gun attack in Denham Town, Kingston last November that left two people dead and one injured.

Charged with two counts of murder, shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and making use of a firearm to commit a felony is 45-year-old Donovan Rowe, otherwise called 'Chummy' or 'Devil', of Upper Oxford Street in the community.

Jevan Ferguson, 30, otherwise called 'Pim Pim', and 28-year-old Lance Thompson, alias 'Bibi', both of Kingston addresses, were killed in the November 29, 2022, attack.

The police report that about 9:40 a.m., Ferguson, Thompson and a woman were along Upper Oxford Street in Kingston when Rowe and two other men drove up, exited the vehicle, and opened gunfire hitting both men.

The woman escaped injuries.

The police were summoned and the victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Rowe was apprehended and charged after an interview.

His court date is being finalised.

