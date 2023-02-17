Robert Chin bail offer amended, accused granted change of address

Robert Chin, the man charged in relation to a multimillion-dollar cocaine bust at the Norman Manley International Airport, was granted a change in the address where he's required to reside, following a successful application by his legal team to have his bail conditions varied.

The parish judge granted the application when the accused appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish court on Friday.

The 56-year-old is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine following the seizure of 12 kilograms of the drug on January 2.

Defence attorney Peter Champagnie, KC, made an application on Wednesday citing medical care required by Chin in relation to renal treatment.

He was initially ordered to reside at his home in Mona, St Andrew, however the court was told that someone needed to attend to Chin.

The court was shown a utility bill for the new address which is close to his home and a letter from the property owner stating they had no issue with the accused living there.

All other bail conditions remain the same.

Chin was first granted $700,000 bail on humanitarian grounds when he appeared in court on January 6.

The prosecution noted that while it had received a number of documents, including the scene of crime statement, statements from two scene of crime officers, as well as one from the investigating officer, there were some that were still outstanding.

March 29 has been set as the date for the prosecution to present all outstanding documents.

Allegations are that Chin was attempting to board a flight to the United States of America about 7 a.m. when a search of his luggage was conducted and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of US$600,000 was allegedly found.

-Andre Williams

