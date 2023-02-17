Panton remanded on first court appearance in SSL fraud

Former Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL) wealth adviser Jean-Ann Panton has been remanded in custody and is to return to court on February 24.

Panton appeared in the Supreme Court after being charged this morning with breaches of the Larceny Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act, the Forgery Act and the Cybercrimes Act in relation to the multibillion-dollar fraud scandal.

The Judge in the case has requested a full medical report in relation to Panton.

Attorney-at-Law Tamika Harris, while making a bail application, had submitted that Panton cannot walk and is unable to stand, however a medical report that was submitted did not indicate that.

Prior to charges being laid, Panton was grilled by investigators February 14-16, weeks after searches were conducted on two premises in the Corporate Area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

This resulted in the seizure of documents and electronic devices, including telephones, which continue to be analysed.

The fraud is believed to be at least J$3 billion.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.