JFJ not in support of current calls for resignations at the Integrity Commission

Human rights lobby group Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) says it does not, at this time, support calls for the resignation of any member of the Integrity Commission over the handling of a probe of allegations of conflict of interest involving Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In a media release on Tuesday, JFJ said it has taken note of the criticisms of the commission following the tabling of the report in the matter and subsequent release of the ruling that Holness would not be charged.

However, it urged caution in the criticism of the commission and its officers.

"It is our belief that unwarranted attacks, using the language of 'malice' to suggest ill-intent are dangerous and undermine the integrity of the commission; besmirches, without evidence, the reputation of the commissioners; and may cause undue loss of trust in the institution and put the lives and safety of its officers at stake," JFJ said.

JFJ noted the Commissioners' statement that the ruling of the Director of Corruption Prosecution in a matter could not be communicated to anyone before the report was tabled by virtue of Section 53(3) of the Integrity Commission Act.

The lobby group said it seems the gag clause may have "unwittingly tied the commissioner's hand in dealing with this matter", arguing that the commission could not be expected to "act on political expediency or pragmatism, rather than following the law as they understood it".

It is on this basis that JFJ said it would not support the calls for resignations, unless there are clear acts of impropriety.

"Without an investigation, statements being made in the public are mere conjecture without a whiff of logical basis for insinuating a political or nefarious motive to the Integrity Commission," it added.

It urged that the parliament, via its oversight committee, to request a meeting with the Integrity Commission's leadership so that questions can be answered.

It argued that anything less may be construed as political manoeuvring that may result in undermining the integrity of the commission.

In the meantime, the JFJ said the imbroglio further highlights the importance of the removal of section 53(3), known as the gag clause, of the Integrity Commission Act.

