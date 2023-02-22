Church leaders gather in pushback against crime

Ministers of religion from several churches across St Catherine gathered to show their solidarity against the surge and prevalence of criminal activities at a function at the Lighthouse Worship Centre in Spanish Town, on Thursday, February 16. The group commended the efforts of law enforcement authorities but noted that more support is needed, especially from the communities.

“We have seen a reduction in murders so far but we remember the untimely death of a pastor and also two policemen, therefore, we are not satisfied,” Rowan Edwards, founder and host bishop, said.

“The church will continue as a driving force, which (will) pray and partner with the security forces and other stakeholders until we control crime,” he said.

The event titled simply Pastors and Church Leaders Prayer Gathering saw the clergymen engaging in prayers for spiritual cleansing.

Bishop Alvin Bailey, vice-president of the Jamaica Association of Evangelicals, urged his colleagues and church members to do even more to effect lasting change. “We need to have the proper evaluation of our lives to carry out the mandate, not just the right lyrics but lifestyle. We need to deal with home like church and stop just depending on our titles as often we miss the message that God has for us,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He called on the members to display ‘integrity of character, Spirit-filled lives and a lifestyle governed by God’s grace’.

“The church members need to be civic-minded and to inform those set to deal with crime ... as someone must hear something about the killing of Pastor Linval Lewis and others.”

Bishop Bailey challenged his colleagues to stop being apologetic for mistakes made, and adjusting to what is illicit and wrong in the society.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, who heads the St Catherine South Division, was pleased with the effort of the clergy.

“So far there are 12 murders compared to 16 this time last year. (And) there was the murder of Detective Sergeant Victor Francis. So while we work to deal with crime, it’s pleasing to be here,” SSP Phillips said. Inspector Ishmael Williams of the St Catherine North Division also expressed his appreciation for the churches’ support. “We know how great God is and to have his servants praying for continued guidance, then our work will not be in vain,” he said. The team will next meet in Old Harbour, St Catherine.