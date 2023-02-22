Man gunned down in reprisal killing in Quarry Hill, St Catherine

The police in St Catherine are keeping a close watch on the community of Quarry Hill following Monday's killing of a man.

Thirty-four-year-old Damion Smith, otherwise called 'Kemar', was gunned down while disposing of garbage.

The police say the murder was a reprisal.

A police source told The Gleaner that Smith returned to the community in 2018 after being incarcerated.

Following a flare-up of violence, he left the area in 2020 and returned late last year.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On Monday, he was fatally attacked by unknown assailants.

While no suspect has been held in shooting, the police say the probe into the matter is far advanced.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.