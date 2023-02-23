Police probing cause of death of farmer found near pig pen

The Oracabessa police in St Mary are investigating the death of a farmer whose body was found with wounds to the face in close proximity to one of his pig pens on Thursday.

He is 58-year-old Radcliffe Martin of a Bogogee address in Oracabessa.

A police report states that a man went to visit Martin on his farm shortly after 7:30 a.m., Thursday, and reportedly saw the body of the farmer lying close to a pig pen.

The police were called and, upon their arrival, it was revealed that the now deceased had blood oozing from his face along with visible wounds.

Upon close examination of the crime scene, the lawmen also reportedly discovered that at least two of the animals had traces of blood on their mouths and were showing signs of aggression.

A resident, who gave his name only as Raphael, claims the farmer was attacked and bitten by some of the pigs.

But despite the speculation by residents, the police have not yet determined the cause of death.

- Gareth Davis

