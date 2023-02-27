Man killed in Old Road, St Catherine

A man was shot and killed in Old Road, Thompson Pen in Spanish Town, on Sunday night.

The St Catherine North police say he is 32-year-old Anthony Moore, otherwise called Boopy, unemployed, of Old Road.

About 9:30 p.m. Sunday, residents reportedly heard loud explosions sounding like gunshots.

They summoned the police who discovered Moore's body with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He was removed to the nearby Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

-Rasbert Turner

