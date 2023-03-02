Warning issued following five cases of ackee poisoning in Manchester

Five cases of ackee poisoning in Manchester in the past two weeks have prompted the Manchester Health Department to issue a warning to members of the public to be cautious in the preparation and consumption of the fruit.

Of the five cases, one person died while the others were treated and sent home.

Medical Officer of Health for Manchester Dr Nadine Williams explains that only fit and well opened ackees are to be used and that ackees should be allowed to open naturally and fully on the tree before being picked and eaten or sold.

“We are encouraging persons to be cautious in how they prepare the ackee. Improperly prepared ackee can lead to a high level of the hypoglycin toxin usually found in higher quantities in the unripe fruit and the seed and the pink or red membrane inside of the fit fruit. The seed and pink/red membrane should be removed, the ackee washed and then boiled by itself after which the water must be discarded” Dr Williams says.

The medical officer of health points out that the symptoms of ackee poisoning include vomiting, stomach cramps, abdominal pain, dizziness, diarrhoea and sweating.

“The blood sugar levels can fall to a critically low level leading to death. If these symptoms are experienced after an ackee meal, it is important to seek medical attention immediately and have a sweet drink on the way to the hospital” Dr Williams adds.

