Retired hotelier Louis Grant dies

WESTERN BUREAU:

Retired veteran hotelier and Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Lifetime Achievement awardee Louis Grant died in St Ann on Sunday morning.

The 86-year-old had been ailing for some time, his wife Debbie told The Gleaner.

Grant entered the hospitality sector in 1955 after graduating Cornwall College at age 17.

“He was a pioneer in the industry; he led the way for many people. He was recognised by the JHTA on many occasions, he will be sorely missed,” said president of the JHTA Robin Russell.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A tribute by the JHTA in 2018 spoke of Grant having a ringside view of the rich and famous who frequented the Tower Isle Hotel (now Couples Tower Isle), where he started his tourism career as a bar cashier.

Grant joined the Jamaica Tourist Board in Chicago, and later Sandals Resorts where he spent most of his working life.

His first position at Sandals was general manager at the flagship Sandals Montego Bay. He then opened Sandals Dunn's River Golf Resort and Spa in 1991 as its first general manager. Next came a transfer to St Lucia to open the Sandals chain there in 1993, followed by a return to Sandals Dunn's River the following year as general manager.

Heartbroken by the news, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart in a statement said Grant had a deep passion for hospitality and more so, for Sandals.

“He will always be remembered as a general manager ahead of his time. During his tenure, “LG” as we fondly referred to him, was synonymous with the excellence for which Sandals Dunn's River, where he was the general manager for decades, was known.”

Stewart described Grant as a true company stalwart and friend of the Sandals family to the very last day. “We will treasure the wonderful memories and take some comfort knowing that he joins my late Dad for a heavenly round of dominoes. Our heartfelt Condolences to his wife, Debbie, and family.”

In 2007, Grant was named JHTA Hotelier of the Year.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com