East Portland residents mount roadblocks to protest bad roads, lack of water

The roadblocks are mounted along different sections of the roadway. - Gareth Davis photo

Residents of Fairy Hill in Eastern Portland have mounted roadblocks along the main road at Poinciana Park in protest of a prolonged dust nuisance, bad roads and the absence of piped water.

The residents took to the street from as early as 5:30 a.m. and used old refrigerators, downed trees,  metal drums and boulders to mount the blockades.

Vehicular traffic has been brought to a halt.

Several students attending Titchfield High, Port Antonio High and Happy Grove High have returned home, while employed persons have also been impeded by the blockade. 

