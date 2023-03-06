East Portland residents mount roadblocks to protest bad roads, lack of water

Residents of Fairy Hill in Eastern Portland have mounted roadblocks along the main road at Poinciana Park in protest of a prolonged dust nuisance, bad roads and the absence of piped water.

The residents took to the street from as early as 5:30 a.m. and used old refrigerators, downed trees, metal drums and boulders to mount the blockades.

The roadblocks are mounted along different sections of the roadway.

Vehicular traffic has been brought to a halt.

Several students attending Titchfield High, Port Antonio High and Happy Grove High have returned home, while employed persons have also been impeded by the blockade.

- Gareth Davis

