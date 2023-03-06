Senior JDF and JCF officers to meet Monday regarding altercation between members

Senior officers of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) are to meet today following an altercation between soldiers and a policeman on Sunday night, which was caught on video.

A media release from the JCF on Monday said an investigation has been launched into the matter and Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Area Four, Donovan Graham will meet with his senior JDF counterparts later today to discuss the incident and bring the matter to resolution.

The incident occurred at a security checkpoint on Hannah Street in West Kingston and has sparked outrage among some members of the JCF.

The policeman involved in the incident has reportedly filed a formal complaint accusing a soldier of assault.

However, an account from the JDF reportedly states that the policeman failed to stop at the checkpoint when instructed, was aggressive and hurled threats at the JDF members.

The soldiers also reportedly reminded the policeman that while driving his private car, he is subject to being searched, but he continued acting boisterously.

In its release on Monday, the JCF said this incident does not reflect the current excellent working relationship and collaboration that exists between the JDF and the JCF.

"We remain committed to working together with the JDF to maintain law and order and to serve our communities. We urge our members as well as the public to remain calm as we investigate this matter," it said.

It added that it will take the necessary steps to ensure a speedy resolution and to maintain the high levels of cooperation that currently exist.

-Rasbert Turner

