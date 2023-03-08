Chef charged for gun seized at Hellshire Beach

A chef has been arrested and charged following the seizure of a pistol with a magazine containing nine rounds of ammunition on Hellshire Beach in Portmore, St Catherine, on March 2.

He is 33-year-old Emelio Johnson, of Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Johnson has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says about 2:45 p.m., a team of police was on a targeted operation in the Hellshire Beach area, when Johnson was seen behaving in a manner that aroused the officers' suspicions.

Upon seeing the police, he allegedly ran and was subsequently accosted.

The police say the firearm and ammunition were taken from him.

